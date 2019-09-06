RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Both RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Kaixin Auto Holdings 5 0.31 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights RMG Acquisition Corp. and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has RMG Acquisition Corp. and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54% Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend.

Summary

RMG Acquisition Corp. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings on 3 of the 4 factors.