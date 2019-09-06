RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Both RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|5
|0.31
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 highlights RMG Acquisition Corp. and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has RMG Acquisition Corp. and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend.
Summary
RMG Acquisition Corp. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings on 3 of the 4 factors.
