RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)

As Conglomerates companies, RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 226.57 N/A 0.06 174.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RMG Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares and 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.1% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.1% 1.1% 1.51% 3.91% 0% 3.06%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has -0.1% weaker performance while GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has 3.06% stronger performance.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats RMG Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.