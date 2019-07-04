RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)

As Conglomerates companies, RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|226.57
|N/A
|0.06
|174.14
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RMG Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares and 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.1%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.1%
|1.1%
|1.51%
|3.91%
|0%
|3.06%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has -0.1% weaker performance while GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has 3.06% stronger performance.
Summary
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats RMG Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
