RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RMG Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RMG Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 56.12% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Graf Industrial Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Graf Industrial Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp.