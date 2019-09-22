RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RMG Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both RMG Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 56.12% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Graf Industrial Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Graf Industrial Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp.
