RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

We will be contrasting the differences between RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RMG Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
RMG Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 9.71%. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.1%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.81%
|1.84%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.53%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has -0.1% weaker performance while DD3 Acquisition Corp. has 1.53% stronger performance.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp.
