RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

We will be contrasting the differences between RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RMG Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RMG Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 9.71%. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.1% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.81% 1.84% 0% 0% 0% 1.53%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has -0.1% weaker performance while DD3 Acquisition Corp. has 1.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp.