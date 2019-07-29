RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

We will be contrasting the differences between RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.42 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of RMG Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RMG Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given RMG Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RMG Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is $5, which is potential 240.14% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares and 82.3% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.1% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. was less bearish than AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors RMG Acquisition Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.