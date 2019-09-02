RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.27
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RMG Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
RMG Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 0%. Comparatively, Twelve Seas Investment Company has 75.54% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Twelve Seas Investment Company
Summary
Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 4 of the 4 factors RMG Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.