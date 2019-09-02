RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RMG Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RMG Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 0%. Comparatively, Twelve Seas Investment Company has 75.54% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Twelve Seas Investment Company

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 4 of the 4 factors RMG Acquisition Corp.