RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Contrasting side by side

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of RMG Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. Comparatively, Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 0.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.1% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0% 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Tuscan Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors RMG Acquisition Corp.