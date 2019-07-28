RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Contrasting side by side

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of RMG Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. Comparatively, Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 0.25% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.1%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0%
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.31%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Tuscan Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors RMG Acquisition Corp.
