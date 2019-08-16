RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) Contrasting side by side

Since RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats RMG Acquisition Corp.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.