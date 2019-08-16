RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) Contrasting side by side

Since RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|115.59
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.94%
|1.42%
|4.37%
|6.12%
|0%
|2.38%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats RMG Acquisition Corp.
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
