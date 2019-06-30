RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of RMG Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.1%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.1%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has -0.1% weaker performance while Monocle Acquisition Corporation has 1.96% stronger performance.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats RMG Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.