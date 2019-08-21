RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Conglomerates company, RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RMG Acquisition Corp. has 3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has RMG Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares RMG Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RMG Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

The potential upside of the rivals is -38.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RMG Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than RMG Acquisition Corp.’s peers.

Dividends

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RMG Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat RMG Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.