RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Conglomerates company, RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
RMG Acquisition Corp. has 3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has RMG Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares RMG Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.50
The potential upside of the rivals is -38.47%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RMG Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than RMG Acquisition Corp.’s peers.
Dividends
RMG Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
RMG Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat RMG Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
