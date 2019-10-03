RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) Contrasting side by side

Both RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 17.50M 0.00 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 11 0.00 31.76M 0.03 345.16

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RMG Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 177,664,974.62% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 297,936,210.13% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats RMG Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.