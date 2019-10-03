RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) Contrasting side by side

Both RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|17.50M
|0.00
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|11
|0.00
|31.76M
|0.03
|345.16
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RMG Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|177,664,974.62%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|297,936,210.13%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats RMG Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.
