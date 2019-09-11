RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates RMG Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares and 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Summary
DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
