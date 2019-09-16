RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) Comparison side by side

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 9 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RMG Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 has RMG Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RMG Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 54.98% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bearish trend.

Summary

RMG Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.