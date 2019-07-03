Rmb Capital Management Upped Position in Chesapeake Utils (CPK) by $1.42 Million as Shares Rose; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Value Rose, Cohen Lawrence B Has Cut Position by $372,840

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 9,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,659 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 32,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 5.37M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 205.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 15,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,136 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 7,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.81. About 57,744 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 20.88% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 22,077 shares to 543,257 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,103 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Names Chief Accounting Officer – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Florida Public Utilities Company Restores Power to Customers Impacted by Hurricane Michael – PR Newswire” published on November 07, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chesapeake Utilities Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CPK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 9.5 Percent – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28 million for 15.95 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

