Rmb Capital Management Upped Its Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Holding by $926,831; Roanoke Asset Management Has Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $702,939 as Stock Value Declined

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 40,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 304,684 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 264,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 129,733 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 1.98M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 285,300 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 55,434 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1.5% stake. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company reported 0.7% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Cwm Limited Liability owns 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 52 shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 177,739 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Alps Advisors invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Broadview Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,300 shares. Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Phocas Financial Corp holds 591,862 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Lc reported 24,193 shares.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,759 shares to 47,616 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 874,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,300 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Cap has 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 76,395 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Com holds 850,377 shares. 7,583 were accumulated by Insight 2811. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp has invested 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 474,312 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 28,894 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. West Oak Cap holds 0.08% or 2,455 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 43,766 shares. Miles Capital has 0.35% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,519 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt Inc reported 27,954 shares. Rnc Capital Ltd stated it has 783,285 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blair William Il has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alta Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 642,549 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of stock. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $214.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.