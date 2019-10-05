Rmb Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Gartner (IT) as Stock Value Declined; Lenox Wealth Management Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Lifted as Stock Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 645.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 9,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 1,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $89.02. About 573,857 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 82.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 22,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The hedge fund held 4,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, down from 27,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $143.25. About 248,612 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 05/04/2018 – lsobar Named a Leader in Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 20/04/2018 – Jitterbit Recognized as Leader for Third Consecutive Year in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Se; 16/05/2018 – Cyberwrite Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Insurance by Gartner for Its Cyberrisk Profiling Technology; 25/04/2018 – GARTNER: GLOBAL AI VALUE TO REACH $1.2 TRILLION IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Malong Technologies Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner; 14/05/2018 – Zugata Named a Cool Vendor in Human Capital Management Applying Al by Gartner; 20/03/2018 – Tech research house Gartner predicts that by 2021, 40 percent of smartphones will be equipped with 3D cameras; 26/03/2018 – Tangoe Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Worldwide

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $54.25M for 58.71 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

