Rmb Capital Management Stake in Mohawk Inds (MHK) Has Upped by $1.06 Million; As Lennar (LEN) Share Price Declined, Greenhaven Associates Has Cut by $1.76 Million Its Position

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corporation (LEN) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 36,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 9.32M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $451.54 million, down from 9.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.40 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 79.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 7,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 16,284 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 9,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 855,892 shares traded or 12.95% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.69M for 10.25 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 63,433 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Butensky Cohen Security invested in 1.22% or 37,870 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 106,000 shares. Abrams Bison Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 1.95 million shares. Invesco Limited owns 1.90M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 22.41M shares. 52,000 are held by Cna Corp. First Manhattan accumulated 0.29% or 1.07M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund stated it has 5,953 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Wetherby Asset invested in 4,145 shares. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership has invested 1.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 475,636 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 327,088 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $691.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Natl Bank Department invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Comm Commercial Bank holds 13,847 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank reported 200,974 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Group Limited has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Paragon Assocs Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture has 3.41% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 30,000 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Company reported 11,569 shares stake. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 753 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Cibc World Mkts Corporation reported 10,697 shares. Blair William Il reported 4,058 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc reported 907,570 shares. Massachusetts-based Anchor Advsrs Limited has invested 0.54% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 2,762 are owned by Mariner Limited Com. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 1,045 shares.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 137,326 shares to 22,946 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 24,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,123 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. $235,375 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares were bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE.