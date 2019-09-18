Rmb Capital Management Stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Cut by $618,460 as Stock Price Rose; Alesco Advisors Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Lifted as Share Value Declined

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 52.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 7,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 6,634 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, down from 13,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $92.81. About 503,932 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $383.92. About 2.26 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 581,806 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth reported 2,400 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Patten Patten Inc Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,896 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp holds 2,279 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Lc stated it has 3,062 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 119,666 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 1,731 shares. Welch Group Limited Liability Co reported 342 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comml Bank has 12,240 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Country Trust Fincl Bank has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 312 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 3,877 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 1.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,345 shares. Strategic Fincl Inc accumulated 0.34% or 7,160 shares. Bellecapital Limited holds 0.21% or 923 shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Llc stated it has 3,226 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Alesco Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.02 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,850 shares to 9,065 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 15,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (Put) (NYSE:USB) by 440,000 shares to 691,000 shares, valued at $36.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 153,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 51,726 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 6,205 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 992 are owned by Hilton Mgmt Ltd. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.09% or 885,996 shares. 393,436 are held by Amp Capital Investors. Intact Invest reported 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 3,200 shares. 60,071 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Westwood Grp reported 55,666 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Conning owns 9,195 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.69 million shares. Cordasco Financial Network reported 56 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Mai Mngmt invested in 44,186 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.55M for 25.22 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.