Rmb Capital Management Stake in American Express Co (Put) (AXP) Has Boosted by $26.48 Million as Share Price Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Has Lowered by $319,166 Its Holding

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (Put) (AXP) by 3018.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 242,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 251,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.43 million, up from 8,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $118.68. About 357,430 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Tyson Continues Plant-Based Meat Investments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 158,696 shares to 238,751 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (NYSE:JPM) by 125,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,500 shares, and cut its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Communication Llc holds 71,252 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has 50,092 shares. Ironwood Lc reported 731 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 29,351 shares. Plancorp Ltd reported 2,307 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability owns 3,965 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Boys Arnold invested in 43,203 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Proffitt & Goodson holds 23 shares. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Limited reported 312,221 shares. Finemark Bank & Tru reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.91% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fort Washington Advsr Oh has 0.21% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 22,315 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04B for 16.25 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Limited Partnership owns 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,806 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Com has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 7.38M shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Com holds 1.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 533,123 shares. Robecosam Ag has 0.71% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 316,629 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 3.82% or 523,085 shares. Wellington Shields Llc holds 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 35,572 shares. Northside Mgmt Ltd owns 23,826 shares. 105,950 are held by Tradition Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 232,400 shares stake. Whittier Co Of Nevada Incorporated owns 256,631 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 12,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 1.44% or 80,929 shares. Edgar Lomax Commerce Va stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northeast Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).