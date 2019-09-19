Rmb Capital Management Raised Its Position in Steel Dynamics (STLD) by $484,770 as Market Value Rose; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Holding in Fluor New (FLR) Decreased as Share Value Declined

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 24.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 16,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 80,821 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, up from 64,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 2.43M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel lndustry’s Growth, Competitiveness and Innovation; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 64.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 13,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 7,398 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $249,000, down from 20,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 1.26M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5,856 shares to 30,064 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,185 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $583,534 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Pushis Glenn bought $149,986. 5,000 shares were bought by Shaheen Gabriel, worth $135,150. 2,000 shares valued at $51,160 were bought by RINN RUSSELL B on Friday, May 31.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $12.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 40,596 shares to 273,134 shares, valued at $47.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $46.16M for 15.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.