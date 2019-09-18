Rmb Capital Management Raised Its Position in Ceco Environmental (CECE) by $313,200; As Waters Corp. (WAT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Trimmed Holding

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 5,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 8,499 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, down from 14,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $228.78. About 175,513 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 267.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 34,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The hedge fund held 47,800 shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $458,000, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 29,810 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE); 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $63,620 activity. Shares for $20,700 were bought by Liner David B.

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FB, CECE, AMZN – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CECO Environmental® To Reduce Emissions At Growing Plastics Company With State-of-the-art Control Technology – PRNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CECO (CECE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sealed Air Grows on Reinvent SEE Strategy, New Restructuring – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CECO Environmental (CECE) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 23.37 million shares or 3.93% more from 22.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc owns 22,400 shares. 33,159 are held by Prudential Finance. Bailard stated it has 17,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adirondack Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 209,344 shares. Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 66,205 shares. Private Advisor Gp accumulated 15,180 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Com holds 486,985 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Caxton Associates LP has 0.01% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 11,831 shares. American Century invested in 1.17 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 217,412 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,224 shares to 47,719 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV) by 20,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,117 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waters Corp.: A Unique Healthcare Bet – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mark Beaudouin to Retire as Waters General Counsel; Company Promotes Keeley Aleman – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20 million for 26.85 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $731.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,293 shares to 342,961 shares, valued at $73.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Advisors owns 8,272 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation reported 0.24% stake. Fernwood Management Ltd Liability reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Merian Global Investors (Uk) stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,554 shares or 0% of the stock. 65,874 were accumulated by Cibc Ww. Massmutual Tru Comm Fsb Adv has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Stock Yards Natl Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Parsons Cap Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 10,085 shares. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Motco owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.