Rmb Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Open Text (OTEX) by $342,874 as Stock Value Rose; Oaktree Capital Management LP Decreased Ally Financial (ALLY) Position as Market Value Rose

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 9,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,949 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 45,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 173,502 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34M, down from 11.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 957,897 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,010 shares to 15,103 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 484,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR).

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 59,746 shares to 660,649 shares, valued at $22.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 7.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU).