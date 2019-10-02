Rmb Capital Management Position in Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Has Boosted by $586,768; American Financial Group Trimmed Its Position in Legg Mason (LM) by $3.42 Million

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 22,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 565,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.06M, up from 543,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 9,983 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 298,352 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Long-term Net Inflows $1.2 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.34 million were reported by State Street Corporation. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 22,100 shares. Van Eck Associate has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Blair William Co Il has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 194,247 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Carroll reported 2 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 23,496 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorporation holds 5,778 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 162,939 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. 20,633 were accumulated by Laffer. 77,691 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Legg Mason suffers $217M loss amid decline in assets – Baltimore Business Journal” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Legg Mason declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Legg Mason lays off 120 employees, restructures executive team – Baltimore Business Journal” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Legg Mason (LM) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 120,000 shares to 850,595 shares, valued at $13.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 58,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $77.74M for 10.11 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Old Line Bank’s James Cornelsen To Be Inducted Into The Maryland Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Business Hall of Fame – GlobeNewswire” on April 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Reports Net Income of $8.9 Million for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WesBanco to acquire Old Line Bancshares for $500M – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “OLD LINE BANCSHARES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Old Line Bank director abruptly resigns ahead of WesBanco merger – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.