Rmb Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by $359,172; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Old National Bancorp Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 54.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 39,908 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 33,192 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 73,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 55,320 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 4,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 81,098 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52 million, down from 85,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 1.02M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.57 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 18,922 shares to 195,130 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 1,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Call Traders React to THC and JNCE Stock Rallies – Schaeffers Research” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,606 shares to 15,356 shares, valued at $26.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE) by 2.89 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).