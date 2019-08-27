Rmb Capital Management Lifted Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake By $459,760; Roan Resources Class A (ROAN) SI Increased By 48.67%

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 18.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc acquired 28,735 shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock 0.00%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 180,215 shares with $2.89 million value, up from 151,480 last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $1.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 418,049 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Roan Resources Inc Class A (NYSE:ROAN) had an increase of 48.67% in short interest. ROAN’s SI was 7.00 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 48.67% from 4.71M shares previously. With 1.20M avg volume, 6 days are for Roan Resources Inc Class A (NYSE:ROAN)’s short sellers to cover ROAN’s short positions. The SI to Roan Resources Inc Class A’s float is 4.6%. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.075. About 425,041 shares traded. Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) has declined 93.42% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.42% the S&P500.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company has market cap of $165.62 million. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) stake by 251,000 shares to 251,000 valued at $10.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 968,638 shares and now owns 35,362 shares. Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was reduced too.

