Rmb Capital Management Lifted Its Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Holding; Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Has 1.08 Sentiment

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc acquired 12,493 shares as Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 303,109 shares with $10.81M value, up from 290,616 last quarter. Evans Bancorp Inc now has $171.31 million valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.32. About 1,951 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.13% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It's down -0.12, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 14 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 13 reduced and sold their positions in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.43 million shares, down from 1.80 million shares in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.67% more from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 406 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) or 195,863 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 5,000 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 24,205 shares. Renaissance Ltd reported 40,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 7,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 1,620 shares. 17,079 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 200 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 91,666 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 200 shares stake. Bridgeway Cap Management has 31,701 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $18,401 activity. Sommer Oliver also bought $18,150 worth of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 7 shares valued at $251 was made by St. George Mark G. on Monday, April 15.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $694.31 million. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 41.54 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund for 22,350 shares. Bokf Na owns 87,441 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 74,861 shares. The Michigan-based Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv has invested 0.04% in the stock. Advisory Research Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 90,000 shares.