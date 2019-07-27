Rmb Capital Management Lifted Its Commvault Systems (CVLT) Holding by $979,520 as Market Value Declined; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Raised Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Valuation Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,687 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 60,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 433,441 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS BELIEVE COMMVAULT SHOULD IMMEDIATELY INITIATE A COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONAL REVIEW LED BY BOARD; 02/04/2018 – CNBC: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 26/04/2018 – Commvault Names Scott Strubel to Lead Worldwide Channels; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT: ELLIOTT TO WITHDRAWING THEIR DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 06/03/2018 MEDITECH Holdings South Africa Expands Solution Offerings and Data Value with Commvault; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management to Nominate Four Candidates to CommVault Board; 29/03/2018 – Tintri and Commvault Automate Data Protection for Customer Applications; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Directors Will Be Identified by Elliott, Subject to Approval of Bd; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in CommVault

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Commvault Announces Earnings Release Date – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wall Street Bull Run Continues in 2019: 5 Top Growth Picks – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Position Close Update: CommVault Systems, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $7.26 million activity. $4.35M worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was sold by BUNTE AL. Another trade for 1,385 shares valued at $93,998 was sold by Merrill Gary. FANZILLI FRANK J sold $767,597 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) on Tuesday, February 5. The insider PULVER DAN sold 7,500 shares worth $507,450. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $510,000 was made by SMITH GARY B on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Mngmt Lp owns 0.02% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 27,900 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 67,727 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 1.49 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 225,728 shares. Maverick Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Kennedy Cap Management invested in 0.29% or 185,737 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 5,566 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 6,792 shares. 77,711 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 15,310 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity, California-based fund reported 50,796 shares. Group Inc owns 101,743 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Liability owns 37,459 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited invested 0.4% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gabelli Hlthcare & Wellness (NYSE:GRX) by 36,109 shares to 24,032 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,670 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0.52% or 49,632 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W & New York invested in 73,189 shares. Rmb Management Ltd holds 18,829 shares. 694,012 are held by Lord Abbett Company Limited Liability. Alyeska Investment Ltd Partnership holds 368,018 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Sabal Trust Communication reported 157,928 shares. Saratoga Research And Mgmt reported 648,732 shares stake. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny holds 14,200 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. California-based Utd Advisers Lc has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 13,696 shares in its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 20,280 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 0.03% or 190 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company holds 10.86M shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. 8,190 are owned by Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Narwhal has 1.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 53,280 shares.