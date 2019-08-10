Rmb Capital Management Lifted By $2.54 Million Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; Last Week Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) Coverage

Among 11 analysts covering Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Spark Therapeutics had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $80 target. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, February 25 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by J.P. Morgan. See Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) latest ratings:

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 840.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc acquired 9,287 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 10,392 shares with $2.85M value, up from 1,105 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $110.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 891,208 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 1,822 shares to 20,099 valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) stake by 251,000 shares and now owns 251,000 shares. First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Limited Liability Company owns 8,801 shares. Brown Advisory reported 1.69% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chase Investment Counsel Corporation holds 9,209 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 1,507 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 1,184 shares. Bb&T Ltd Co has 0.2% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sensato Invsts Limited Liability reported 3.34% stake. Cibc Mkts accumulated 0.22% or 96,367 shares. Palladium Prns Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Interocean Limited Liability Co reported 4,426 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 4.66% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 57,603 are owned by Kingdon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc reported 226 shares. Mitchell Management owns 21,922 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Int Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 0.17% or 166,391 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. BTIG Research maintained the shares of TMO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, July 25. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 136,810 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $3.92 billion. The Company’s products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A.