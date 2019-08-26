Rmb Capital Management Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Cabot Wealth Management Stake In Idex (IEX) Was Has Raised

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 2,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 25,419 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 22,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $160.55. About 498,666 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 273,973 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31M, up from 271,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Ltd Llc stated it has 75,810 shares. 37,320 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc. Snow Mngmt LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,900 shares. Oz Mgmt LP holds 2.02M shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 2,997 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owns 303,009 shares or 6.83% of their US portfolio. Scotia Cap reported 1.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lbmc Investment Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity And Verity invested in 2.85% or 105,439 shares. Telemus Capital Llc reported 168,765 shares. First City Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk reported 6.83 million shares stake. Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has 6.33 million shares for 12.09% of their portfolio. Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crossvault Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 98,015 shares to 4,417 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,808 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38,156 shares to 5,485 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 3,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,562 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” on January 07, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” published on February 21, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Battle over stock-exchange fees heats up with latest salvo from â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ notable IEX – MarketWatch” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE, Nasdaq Rival Aims to Shed Light on Fee Profits – The Wall Street Journal” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEX Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Limited Ca stated it has 18,791 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.02% or 820 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 88,420 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Hahn Capital Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 6,260 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.08% or 38,785 shares. 94,298 are held by Sei. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc owns 6,634 shares. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Canandaigua Bancorporation Trust holds 0.05% or 1,681 shares. Fagan Associates has 0.23% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 3,525 shares.