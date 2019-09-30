Rmb Capital Management Increased Its Blackstone Group LP (Put) (BX) Stake by $39.79 Million; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Segment Wealth Management Lifted Stake by $1.77 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 314.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 19,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 25,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 6,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 2.30M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (Put) (BX) by 6557% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 904,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 918,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.78M, up from 13,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 10.26 million shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 09/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: FORMER SOHO CHINA COO YAN TO JOIN ASIA REAL ESTATE; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS MORE GROWTH INVESTING IN ASIA, LIFE-SCI; 05/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed King of Designer Handbag Becomes a Billionaire; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone’s epic swap trade intrudes on friendly lunch with Blankfein- Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS (“DE”) WAS $502 MILLION ($0.41/UNIT) IN THE QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG & COMPANY, L.P. – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE POOL SAID TO OWN PASSIVE ROCKPOINT STAKE, ABOUT 20%; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE; 23/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Forms Golden Cross; 23/03/2018 – Kohlberg Announces Strategic Investment by Blackstone

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 29,501 shares to 12,887 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln Cap Lc owns 75,396 shares. 3,772 were reported by Waters Parkerson & Ltd Co. Moreover, Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Excalibur Management accumulated 0.23% or 2,682 shares. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Legal General Group Public Limited holds 0.19% or 3.70 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 20,533 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 0.14% or 7,887 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.1% or 234,849 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 7,108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2,577 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 432,068 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Lc reported 40,548 shares.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 10,025 shares to 37,297 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,365 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fun (JCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Limited has 46,569 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 9,511 shares. 195 are held by St Johns Investment Company Ltd Llc. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 5,125 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Loews Corporation has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Sandler Capital Mngmt accumulated 583,991 shares. M&T Retail Bank reported 94,237 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii accumulated 9,000 shares. Kcm Limited Com owns 17,756 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 60,084 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.2% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 10,934 were accumulated by Fiera Capital Corp. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 5.18% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Pinnacle Financial Prtn reported 37,690 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 2,036 shares.

