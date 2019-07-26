Rmb Capital Management Holding in Cme Group (CME) Decreased by $2.23 Million; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $408,672

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 13,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,078 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 77,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 617,570 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Fines Belvedere Trading in Market-Manipulation Cases; 28/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Non-Binding GBP10 a Share Takeover Offer From CME Group; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions; 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12; 03/04/2018 – CME’s Black Sea wheat futures contract stirs interest of traders and hedge funds; 07/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 43.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 6,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,160 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $545,000, down from 14,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.16. About 3.54 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Commercial Bank Tru holds 0.61% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 29,868 shares. Alta Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.94% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1.20 million shares. Smith Moore holds 10,252 shares. Coldstream Management reported 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Provise Mngmt Ltd Com, a Florida-based fund reported 4,467 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.78% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 288,520 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has 444,754 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp holds 0.06% or 10,568 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Com holds 27,772 shares. Toth Financial Advisory reported 1,069 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Leisure Capital Mngmt has 17,998 shares. Texas Financial Bank Tx holds 4,315 shares.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,915 shares to 11,652 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Ill Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. ConocoPhillips – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.32 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bitcoin Rally Sets Stage For The Big Short – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Currencies mostly steady; forint weaker before central bank meets – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Nasdaq – The Motley Fool” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ITOT, MO, GS, CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Energy & Res Tr (BGR) by 134,422 shares to 180,122 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Westn Finl Inc by 104,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Rmr Real Estate Income Fund.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50M for 30.75 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.