Rmb Capital Management Has Trimmed Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Stake; Alexander & Baldwin Holdings (MATX)’s Sentiment Is 0.88

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) stake by 12.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 20,787 shares as Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV)’s stock 0.00%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 148,117 shares with $2.23M value, down from 168,904 last quarter. Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op now has $1.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 240,188 shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Inc (MATX) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 63 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 72 decreased and sold their equity positions in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 36.50 million shares, up from 36.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 56 Increased: 46 New Position: 17.

Analysts await Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 15.46% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.97 per share. MATX’s profit will be $35.13M for 11.50 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Matson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.70% EPS growth.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp holds 4.63% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. for 175,566 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 108,200 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has 1.05% invested in the company for 2.81 million shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 1.04% in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 75,000 shares.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 17.48 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

