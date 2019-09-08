Rmb Capital Management Has Raised Its American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stake by $1.29 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Colgate Palmolive (CL) Market Valuation Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Increased by $674,900 Its Position

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 196.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 9,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 14,988 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 5,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 2.11 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 13,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 128,416 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36 million, up from 114,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 324,542 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Energy Infrastrctr (FIF) by 50,989 shares to 75,547 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 23,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,962 shares, and cut its stake in Neuberger Berman Mlp Income.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lindners give millions to Cincinnati hospital for heart research – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President S Craig Lindner Sold $5. … – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Great American Insurance Group expands to another state – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,048 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.51% or 21,556 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De has 329,690 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Natl Trust Comm has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 161,114 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort Limited Partnership, a Maryland-based fund reported 549 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Inc has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 93,223 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% or 47,820 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 14,200 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 146,307 shares. Massachusetts Service Company Ma reported 21,203 shares stake. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 38,419 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Art Advisors Lc holds 5,049 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,071 shares to 12,401 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr (XLV) by 4,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,092 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bb&T invested in 0.34% or 274,086 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel has 3,815 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Farm Mutual Automobile stated it has 8.72 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Qs Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Country Club Company Na accumulated 8,416 shares. Macquarie Group Inc has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 59,732 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 109,852 shares. Stearns Financial Serv Group reported 4,490 shares stake. 4,410 were reported by Page Arthur B. Wade G W & holds 1.05% or 162,669 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 11,800 shares.

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com published article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.