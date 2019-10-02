Rmb Capital Management Has Lowered Mastec (MTZ) Position by $1.26 Million as Shares Rose; As Atmos Energy (ATO) Share Value Rose, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Increased Position by $7.97 Billion

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 75,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 509,981 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.83B, up from 434,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $112.21. About 84,019 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 24,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 61,649 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, down from 86,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 137,985 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extraction Oil Gas Inc by 26,507 shares to 102,458 shares, valued at $443.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc Usd0 01 (NASDAQ:STLD) by 161,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:HIG) by 49,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $16.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (Put) (NYSE:BBT) by 182,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $121.33 million for 9.93 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.