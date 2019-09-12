Rmb Capital Management Has Lowered By $1.18 Million Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holding; Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Sentiment Is 1.1

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 20.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 16,826 shares with $4.63M value, down from 21,126 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $23.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $272.54. About 260,580 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 53 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 48 reduced and sold their stock positions in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 25.91 million shares, up from 25.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dime Community Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 38 Increased: 38 New Position: 15.

Analysts await Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DCOM’s profit will be $12.59 million for 15.49 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding firm for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. The company has market cap of $779.97 million. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 16.2 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 88,004 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) has risen 15.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Salzhauer Michael holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. for 111,863 shares. Polaris Capital Management Llc owns 994,183 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prospector Partners Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 223,100 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.52% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 345,000 shares.

More notable recent Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Reasons to Invest in Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DCOM) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dime (DCOM) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dime Community Bank Announces Key Hires in Business Banking division – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (NYSE:JPM) stake by 4,000 shares to 129,500 valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 60,568 shares and now owns 80,404 shares. Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR) was raised too.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto IDEXX (IDXX) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IDXX Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX: A Different Kind Of Animal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $276’s average target is 1.27% above currents $272.54 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has 0.12% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 7,519 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 450 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 120,200 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Chilton Inv Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.28% or 251,286 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 142,403 shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors invested in 1,317 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 23,473 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,753 are owned by Daiwa Secs Grp. Fjarde Ap reported 24,992 shares. Moreover, Cipher LP has 0.24% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0.82% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 44,853 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,738 shares. Stanley holds 1.47% or 22,326 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).