Rmb Capital Management Has Lifted Metlife (Put) (MET) Holding; First Light Asset Management Has Lowered Its Xencor (XNCR) Position as Share Value Rose

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 11,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 499,344 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.44 million, down from 511,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 282,257 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (Put) (MET) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 149,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.87 million, up from 251,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 6.68M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer

More news for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Xencor (XNCR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on October 31, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” and published on April 29, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.58 earnings per share, down 1,260.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.33% negative EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 197,433 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $33.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 481,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold XNCR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 8,093 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 72,842 shares. D E Shaw & owns 5,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 30,704 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd invested in 12,105 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 10,519 are held by Atria Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 22,139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 6.00 million shares. 49,842 were reported by Victory. Primecap Ca owns 0.23% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 7.45 million shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 8,476 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 17,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset stated it has 179,820 shares. 30,441 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Artal Grp stated it has 0.46% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $813,994 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.33% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Meyer Handelman holds 0.21% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 81,800 shares. Cullinan reported 99,500 shares. Numerixs Techs invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). North Point Portfolio Managers Oh reported 0.04% stake. Community National Bank Na, New York-based fund reported 154 shares. Moreover, Nomura Holdg Inc has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 14.07 million shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 541,714 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 45.69M shares. Shell Asset Com stated it has 0.28% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh reported 1.08% stake. Mraz Amerine Associates owns 6,462 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 57,773 shares.