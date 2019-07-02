Rmb Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Proofpoint (PFPT) by $2.82 Million; As Vodafone Group Plc Adr (VOD) Stock Declined, Shareholder Aviance Capital Management Trimmed by $3.61 Million Its Holding

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc Adr (VOD) by 41.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 200,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 283,140 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, down from 483,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 2.57M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – PROFIT FOR YEAR OF EUR 2.8 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE IN TALKS WITH EGYPT TO INVEST IN FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes credentials as European telecoms champion; 13/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Portuguese manager to lead Vodafone Group’s external affairs strategy

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 23,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31 million, up from 45,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $122.44. About 347,976 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Global Comm Services Etf (IXP) by 23,126 shares to 36,950 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 54,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,208 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5G Auction in Germany: Vodafone, Telefonica Buy Spectrum – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vodafone +1.5% as BofA ML marks Buy, sees headwinds passing – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for July 2019 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of VOD June 7th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Weakness in Vodafone Looks Like a Buying Opportunity for Long-Term Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DE, PFPT, MRVL – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: Proofpoint (PFPT) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Proofpoint Wins Three Homeland Security Awards from Government Security News – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.45 million activity. Lee Robert Darren sold $918,952 worth of stock. 1,500 shares were sold by Knight David, worth $152,148 on Thursday, January 31.