Rmb Capital Management Has Cut Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by $339,920 as Share Value Were Volatile; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake by $1.09 Million

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 33,992 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 149,560 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 183,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 54,821 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13 million, down from 89,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – ECB Will Keep Policy Rates Very Low, Says Goldman’s Garzarelli (Video); 14/03/2018 – German bank body sees about 20 banks expanding in Germany after Brexit; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings beat the Street, equities trading surges 38%; 10/05/2018 – White House Tells Google, Goldman It Won’t Rush to Regulate AI; 29/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Shareholders Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Avaya Holdings; 09/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS DEEPWATER OIL PROJECTS ARE BECOMING PROFITABLE; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Goldman Sachs Group CHF Benchmark 11/2025 MS +70/73; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS PABLO SALAME, ISABELLE EALET TO RETIRE IN JUNE

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 304,733 shares to 326,557 shares, valued at $16.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 24,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,706 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Saba Capital Lp holds 1.17M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 2,170 shares. Moreover, City Of London Investment Ltd has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 48,436 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 364,687 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr owns 96,929 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp owns 508,563 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 22,189 were accumulated by Mariner Grp Incorporated Limited. Baillie Gifford And Co stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 8,900 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel owns 40,963 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Study: Enhanced Health Benefits from a Tailored Medication Management Approach for Medicare Advantage Part D Participants – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evofem To Bring A Unique Product To Growing Market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Top Forensic Algorithms Check Whistleblower’s $6B Claims Against Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investor Ideas Potcasts, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move (TSX:WEED) (NYSE:CGC) (OTCQB:SING) (OTC:ORGH) (OTCQB:AXIM) (TSXV:AVCN) (TSXV:PCLO) (OTC:PHCEF) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Running Top Forensic Algorithms On 2012-2019 GE Financials – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 99,046 shares to 106,999 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 160,650 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,280 shares. Prudential Plc invested in 0.43% or 658,078 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,400 shares. Greenhaven Associates holds 11.4% or 3.34M shares. Dubuque Bancorp And invested in 0.74% or 23,960 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 11,303 shares. Baskin Ser has invested 1.58% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cleararc Incorporated stated it has 5,267 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd accumulated 3.3% or 101,250 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation holds 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,315 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Com reported 727 shares. Conning reported 0.09% stake.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tuesday’s Flurry Of Large Apple Option Trades Are Mostly Bullish Bets – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of America, Citigroup, Comcast, Intel, Nokia, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.06 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.