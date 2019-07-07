Rmb Capital Management Has Cut By $2.18 Million Its Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Stake; Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Had 2 Bulls

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) stake by 34.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 83,892 shares as Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF)’s stock declined 11.08%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 160,600 shares with $4.23M value, down from 244,492 last quarter. Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla now has $1.32B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 101,435 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods

Among 2 analysts covering Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encore Capital Gr had 3 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, January 15 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, February 28. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of ECPG in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. See Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) latest ratings:

28/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $37 New Target: $42 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

15/01/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $37 Upgrade

Among 2 analysts covering Seacoast Banking of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seacoast Banking of Florida had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) rating on Thursday, February 21. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $32 target.

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 6,209 shares to 68,818 valued at $19.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) stake by 28,735 shares and now owns 180,215 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $24.68M for 13.37 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $393,841 activity. On Thursday, February 7 CROSS CHARLES K JR. sold $136,228 worth of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) or 4,812 shares. 4,414 shares valued at $121,385 were sold by Shaffer Charles M on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Cap Grp has 77,268 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Mngmt Limited has invested 0.84% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.23M shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 3,636 shares. Basswood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 67,640 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com owns 120,294 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 381,264 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 1,000 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Lc holds 504,132 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 53,167 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Lp stated it has 20,479 shares. Wellington Gru Llp accumulated 2.32 million shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Bb&T invested in 18,437 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 79,167 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Encore Capital Group, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 327,976 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Moreover, Nordea Mgmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 135,728 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 25 shares. Icon Advisers owns 13,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 12,485 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 6,078 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 12,500 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Second Curve Limited Liability Company stated it has 503,600 shares or 10.45% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 34,182 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 9,600 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0% or 50,120 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 1,472 shares. Broad Run Invest Limited holds 4.67% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 3.88 million shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity. On Tuesday, March 19 the insider JCF III Europe Holdings L.P. sold $45.26 million.

