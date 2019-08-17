Rmb Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) by $989,856 as Share Value Rose; Johnson Financial Group Continues to Hold Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 70,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 341,329 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 270,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 2.05 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 61,957 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, up from 56,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 33,056 shares to 15,585 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 156,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (NYSE:GDV).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 283,831 shares. Ent Services reported 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Glenmede Trust Na holds 16,255 shares. Frontier Capital Communication Ltd Liability Co stated it has 376,439 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Phocas Corp has invested 1.34% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Whittier Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 840 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 58,974 shares in its portfolio. Snow Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 83,711 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 900 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 3,293 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 381,627 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS) by 4,360 shares to 34,974 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,185 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).