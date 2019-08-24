Rmb Capital Management Decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding as Valuation Declined; Enpro Industries (NPO) Shareholder Tudor Investment Et Al Has Increased Its Position by $338,176

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 28.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 6,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 15,103 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 21,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $180.18. About 882,435 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Provides Customer Platform to DC Water; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 27/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 04/04/2018 – Q-State Biosciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Enter into Multi-Year Drug Discovery Collaboration; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) by 114.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 5,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The hedge fund held 9,906 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638,000, up from 4,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Enpro Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $60.86. About 101,139 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 4,850 shares to 14,167 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 26,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,010 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 104 shares in its portfolio. 319,562 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 19,836 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Fiduciary Management Inc Wi holds 0.3% or 717,560 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 1.29 million shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability Company has 7,957 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Dean Cap accumulated 10,915 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 69,508 shares. Fund Management Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md accumulated 28,748 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $113,647 activity. $108,666 worth of stock was bought by Bower Steven R. on Tuesday, August 6.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 15,305 shares to 75,687 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 11,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 9,434 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,426 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Fjarde Ap reported 71,693 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 737,564 shares. Strs Ohio owns 341,683 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Gideon Advsr holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 2,529 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 4,121 shares. Fred Alger holds 1% or 1.37M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 258,659 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 48,807 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Optimum Investment Advsr accumulated 446 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 15,345 shares. Invesco holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 3.73 million shares. Ghost Tree Ltd Com reported 3.99% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).