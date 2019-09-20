Rmb Capital Management Decreased Position in Cms Energy (CMS) by $565,782; Tiger Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted as Valuation Rose

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 9,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The hedge fund held 54,823 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, down from 64,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 2.14M shares traded or 17.27% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 02/05/2018 – IP.Gold Awakens ICO Godzilla, 30% Rise in CMS Token Value; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Börse AG: Release of a capital market information; 22/03/2018 – CMS SAYS ISSUED NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING THAT WOULD PROVIDE STATE FLEXIBILITY FROM REGULATORY ACCESS TO CARE REQUIREMENTS WITHIN MEDICAID PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 74. Interim Reporting; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 26/04/2018 – MatrixCare Platform Supports Newly Proposed CMS Requirements for `Promoting Interoperability’; 05/03/2018 – Human API collaborates with CMS to launch new FHIR-based API for 53 million Medicare patients; 22/05/2018 – NCI AWARDED $44 MILLION HHS PERM RC CONTRACT TO HELP CMS REPORT IMPROPER PAYMENTS; 29/03/2018 – Contentstack Introduces CMS Modular Blocks, A Dynamic New Way to Create Pages Quickly and Easily

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 226,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.35 million, up from 203,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10 million shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,920 shares to 74,645 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 871,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kansas-based Tortoise Ltd Com has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Citadel Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 894,718 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Capital World Investors holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 15.02 million shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 7,210 shares. Ameritas Prns invested in 4,999 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 166,758 shares. National Bank accumulated 0% or 3,720 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.07% or 13,214 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability reported 2.00M shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.1% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Fiduciary Com invested in 0.01% or 9,488 shares. Korea Inv accumulated 238,500 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,407 shares.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $210.00 million for 21.23 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Strategies Inc reported 80,264 shares. Park Natl Oh owns 564,294 shares. Bb&T has 972,137 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru Communications reported 1.37% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc holds 4,122 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Lc owns 261,306 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Liability accumulated 1.87% or 159,677 shares. The California-based West Coast Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc accumulated 379,020 shares. 1.53 million were reported by Haverford Tru. Interocean Capital Lc invested in 3.87% or 319,913 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 13.56M shares. Selz Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Hudson Bay Mngmt LP has 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj has 52,660 shares.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $246.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 9,779 shares to 6,408 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,700 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).