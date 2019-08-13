Rmb Capital Management Decreased Its Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Holding by $422,153; Capital Planning Advisors Lowered Position in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by $425,219

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 14,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The hedge fund held 55,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 70,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 384,774 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 1.21M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 5,203 shares to 28,755 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mge Energy Inc (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De holds 6,418 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 93,326 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 22,681 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,134 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated holds 0.03% or 19,634 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). 9,125 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. M&T Savings Bank stated it has 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Primecap Ca holds 0% or 42,600 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assocs Lc holds 0.6% or 620,963 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 18,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Foundry Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 9,650 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc owns 9 shares. 679,266 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Great Lakes Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 765,685 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Thomasville Bankshares has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 279,410 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management reported 47,750 shares stake. Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.05% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 13,994 shares. Provise Group Ltd Liability owns 3,409 shares. 18,650 are owned by Daiwa Secs Grp Inc. 9,128 were accumulated by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Bb&T has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Smith Moore & Comm invested in 0.11% or 6,375 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,032 shares to 23,905 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).