Rmb Capital Management Decreased Its Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stake; Cortina Asset Management Lifted By $692,546 Its Model N (MODN) Holding

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Model N Inc (MODN) stake by 11.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 40,738 shares as Model N Inc (MODN)’s stock rose 19.13%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 406,134 shares with $7.12 million value, up from 365,396 last quarter. Model N Inc now has $900.93 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 226,945 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) stake by 23.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 66,059 shares as Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR)’s stock rose 25.76%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 209,962 shares with $18.30M value, down from 276,021 last quarter. Genesee & Wyo Inc now has $6.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.58. About 245,683 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) stake by 49,017 shares to 228,994 valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) stake by 25,051 shares and now owns 56,549 shares. Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Lc, a California-based fund reported 3,755 shares. 3,500 were reported by Bluestein R H & Communications. Key Group (Cayman) holds 9,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Pacific Glob Investment Management has 1.18% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 61,425 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 275,172 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 28,913 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 49,536 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Pnc Financial Services owns 25,764 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,110 shares. Dynamic Capital invested in 1.47% or 4,663 shares. Dupont Capital Corp stated it has 7,011 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) stake by 183,304 shares to 470,450 valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) stake by 243,623 shares and now owns 262,105 shares. Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) was reduced too.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $70,876 activity. Anderson – Mark – Albert sold $70,876 worth of stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Model N (NYSE:MODN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Model N has $2600 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is -9.76% below currents $27.15 stock price. Model N had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham upgraded the shares of MODN in report on Wednesday, August 7 to “Buy” rating.