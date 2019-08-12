Rmb Capital Management Cut Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Stake by $422,153; Summit Securities Group Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Upped as Valuation Declined

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2728.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 4,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 4,300 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, up from 152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69M shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 14,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The hedge fund held 55,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 70,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 372,789 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 5,500 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Mgmt invested in 2.1% or 22,925 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs holds 0.27% or 6,135 shares. City Co invested 1.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 31,414 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Verity Asset Mgmt has invested 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning holds 9,798 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 1.97 million shares. Wheatland Advsrs reported 9,703 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 767,379 shares. 68,487 are held by Pioneer Bankshares N A Or. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Communications has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Riggs Asset Managment Com invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Compton Cap Mgmt Ri holds 2.64% or 75,056 shares. Argyle Capital Management holds 15,482 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company invested in 1.82% or 34,355 shares.

