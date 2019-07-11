Rmb Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Commvault Systems (CVLT); Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Rose While Bender Robert & Associates Boosted Stake

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,687 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 60,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 151,602 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 06/03/2018 – Lucidworks Launches Al-Powered Site Search App for the Enterprise; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Bd to Form CEO Search Committee, Retain Leading Executive Search Firm to Assist in Leadership Succession; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Ops Committee to Be Formed to Evaluate Margin and Rev Growth Opportunities; 02/04/2018 – CommVault: ‘Has Had Initial Discussions with Elliott’; 20/03/2018 – Commvault Appoints Olaf Duennweller Area-Vice President EMEA Central

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.83B market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $7.14 during the last trading session, reaching $167.2. About 11.56M shares traded or 3.23% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $7.26 million activity. $4.35M worth of stock was sold by BUNTE AL on Wednesday, February 13. FANZILLI FRANK J had sold 11,295 shares worth $767,597. The insider WALKER DAVID F sold $264,112. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider PULVER DAN sold $507,450. Merrill Gary sold $93,998 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) on Wednesday, February 13.