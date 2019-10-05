Rmb Capital Management Boosted Visteon (VC) Position by $809,332; Freshford Capital Management Upped Its Post Hldgs (POST) Position

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $103.03. About 702,191 shares traded or 15.28% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 13,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 72,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, up from 58,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 268,669 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliant Bancorp Inc by 113,369 shares to 982,803 shares, valued at $23.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 22,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,890 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 67,291 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 635,353 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 26,422 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 43 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 11,500 shares. First Advsrs LP invested in 0.01% or 70,333 shares. Amer Grp holds 0.02% or 72,744 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank owns 17,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life reported 9,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 242,513 shares stake. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 23,384 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Company invested in 5 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). First Eagle Invest Mgmt Ltd Co holds 270,954 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 7,200 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. The insider Wilson Harry James bought $107,840.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 500,000 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 280 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp reported 1.12M shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 158,769 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,745 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 40,593 are held by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 79,800 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 27,032 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Anderson Hoagland And Commerce invested in 13,317 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.01% or 48,682 shares.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

