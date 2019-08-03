Rmb Capital Management Boosted Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Holding by $437,255 as Market Value Rose; Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Raised Position in Nvidia (NVDA) as Valuation Declined

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 12,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The hedge fund held 303,109 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 290,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 2,711 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN)

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $18,401 activity. $18,150 worth of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was bought by Sommer Oliver.

