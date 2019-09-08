RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have been rivals in the REIT – Hotel/Motel for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust 18 1.69 N/A 0.75 22.92 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 4 0.20 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights RLJ Lodging Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.00% -37.2% -3.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.32 beta means RLJ Lodging Trust’s volatility is 32.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for RLJ Lodging Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 1 2 2.67 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

RLJ Lodging Trust has an average target price of $21, and a 26.20% upside potential. Competitively Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has an average target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 152.53%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares and 74.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares. About 1.2% of RLJ Lodging Trust’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLJ Lodging Trust -1.76% -2.43% -5.83% -7% -22.37% 5.37% Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 3.44% -3.56% -51.95% -45.25% -65.17% -32.25%

For the past year RLJ Lodging Trust had bullish trend while Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also manages real estate funds. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in premium-branded, focused service, and compact full-service hotels. RLJ Lodging Trust was launched in 2000 and is domiciled in Bethesda, Maryland.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in hotels with a focus on the ownership of upper-upscale and upscale full-service and select service hotels in primary, secondary and resort markets. It also invests in mid-scale and luxury hotels. The firm invests across all segments and at all levels of the capital structure, including direct hotel investments, first mortgages, mezzanine loans, construction loans, and sale-leaseback transactions. It primarily concentrates among Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Starwood brands. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Dallas, Texas.