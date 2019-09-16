RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to pay $0.33 on Oct 15, 2019; Security National Trust Co Has Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is expected to pay $0.33 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:RLJ) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.33 dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust’s current price of $17.64 translates into 1.87% yield. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 1.60M shares traded or 15.93% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS -RLJ LODGING TRUST SHOULD FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN LIGHT OF “UNDERVALUATION”, BUYER INTEREST LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $262,000 PER KEY; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Expects to Execute on a Second Round of Asset Sales That Will Generate an Additional $200M-$400M in Proceeds This Yr; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ)

Security National Trust Co increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 755% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Security National Trust Co acquired 2,265 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Security National Trust Co holds 2,565 shares with $755,000 value, up from 300 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $135.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95 million shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.04 billion. The firm also manages real estate funds. It has a 22.88 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $163,750 activity. The insider LA FORGIA ROBERT M bought $85,250.

Among 2 analysts covering RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RLJ Lodging Trust has $2100 highest and $2000 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is 16.21% above currents $17.64 stock price. RLJ Lodging Trust had 5 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLJ Lodging Trust shares while 50 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 156.07 million shares or 0.53% less from 156.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 11,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset has invested 0.02% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp reported 1.53M shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 55,572 shares. Arrow Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 22,091 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2.79 million shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia stated it has 23,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.01% or 11,255 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 558,706 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.25% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Paloma Prtnrs invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 20,369 shares. Axa has 0% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 12,121 shares. Jane Street Lc stated it has 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Smith Asset Management Group Ltd Partnership owns 230 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.67’s average target is 13.77% above currents $278.35 stock price. Adobe had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $29000 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity.

